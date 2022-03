MORRISTOWN, OHIO (WTRF) – For the first time since the school opened in 1959 a Union Local team is playing in a state semifinal.

The Union Local Lady Jets girls basketball team will make history when they step onto the court at the University of Dayton Arena Thursday at Noon.

The Lady Jets will face Cincinnati Purcell Marian in the Ohio Division III final four.

The Jets enter at 25-3 while the Cavaliers are 26-1.