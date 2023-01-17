OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The 15-0 Union Local Ladys Jets traveled to Wheeling to face the Linsly Cadets.

Linsly fell to University 47-43 at the MLK Classic on Monday.

It was a slow start for the Lady Jets but turned it around at halftime.

Linsly managed to put up two three-pointers and two baskets in the first quarter.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL 🏀

Union Local v. Linsly

End of the 1st, the Cadets are up 10-4.@WTRF7News @ULGirlsHoops @LinslyAthletics pic.twitter.com/57sS7cHNMA — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) January 18, 2023

Torre Kildow sank a three-point shot and made it 20-17.

After the half, the Cadets broke away and scored sixteen points.

Alayna Cook: 3

Miriam Martinez: 2

Haylen Cook: 4

Rosa Sohlberg: 5

Clarie Redd: 2.

The Linsly ladies are pulling ahead.

End of the 3rd 36-28 Cadets.@WTRF7News @LinslyAthletics pic.twitter.com/jSbxq0HpL8 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) January 18, 2023

Regan Vinskovich swished a triple and made it a three-point game 45-42 Linsly.

Kildow swished two foul shots and ties the game 46-46. @WTRF7News @ULGirlsHoops pic.twitter.com/3RWJnvmB4P — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) January 18, 2023

Kildow’s succuss on the line pushed the game into overtime.

The Union Local put their foot on the gas and cranked their game up.

The Lady Jets took the lead 50-46 after R. Vinskovich and Kildow sank back-to-back baskets.

Haylen Cook scooped up a layup, but the Cadets couldn’t get back on top.

The Union Local Lady Jets came from behind and took down the Linsly Cadets 61-54.

Making UL’s record 16-0.

For Linsly, Haylen Cook led her team with nineteen points.

Behind her was Miriam Martinex with fourteen.

For Union Local, Regan Vinskovich managed to put up a total of thirty points and had seven total rebounds.

While Torre Kildow trailed behind with twenty-one points and nine rebounds.