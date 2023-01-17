OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The 15-0 Union Local Ladys Jets traveled to Wheeling to face the Linsly Cadets.
Linsly fell to University 47-43 at the MLK Classic on Monday.
It was a slow start for the Lady Jets but turned it around at halftime.
Linsly managed to put up two three-pointers and two baskets in the first quarter.
Torre Kildow sank a three-point shot and made it 20-17.
After the half, the Cadets broke away and scored sixteen points.
Alayna Cook: 3
Miriam Martinez: 2
Haylen Cook: 4
Rosa Sohlberg: 5
Clarie Redd: 2.
Regan Vinskovich swished a triple and made it a three-point game 45-42 Linsly.
Kildow’s succuss on the line pushed the game into overtime.
The Union Local put their foot on the gas and cranked their game up.
The Lady Jets took the lead 50-46 after R. Vinskovich and Kildow sank back-to-back baskets.
Haylen Cook scooped up a layup, but the Cadets couldn’t get back on top.
The Union Local Lady Jets came from behind and took down the Linsly Cadets 61-54.
Making UL’s record 16-0.
For Linsly, Haylen Cook led her team with nineteen points.
Behind her was Miriam Martinex with fourteen.
For Union Local, Regan Vinskovich managed to put up a total of thirty points and had seven total rebounds.
While Torre Kildow trailed behind with twenty-one points and nine rebounds.