MORRISTOWN, OHIO (WTRF) — The Zeps held onto an 8-6 lead into the 3rd quarter but would struggle from there. Union Local would score twice to make it 20-8 and hold on to that two-score margin to win at home.

The Jets will play Buckeye Local on the road next Friday.

That same night, Shenandoah will host Shadyside in their home-opener.