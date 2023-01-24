BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)–The Union Local Lady Jets have made quite the reputation over the years.

Taking a second to reflect on their three seniors’ high school careers, they’ve been nothing short of spectacular.

Believe it or not, over their four years on the court together, these athletes have won 85 out of their 96 games.

Your 2023 senior Lady Jets.🏀

Union Local took down John Marshall 60-42. This win advances their record to 19-0.@WTRF7News @ULGirlsHoops pic.twitter.com/vU5IxckhKw — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) January 24, 2023

Not many people can say they’ve done that.

In 2021 the Jets even made it to the Ohio High School Final Four, making school history.

After their win on Senior Night against John Marshall, Union Local now hold a sturdy 19-0 record.

Torre Kildow says it was an emotional night but that she knows they have more ball to play. 7News sports reporter Ashley Kaiser asked her what she attributes their success to.

We’re a really competitive team and just the drive to win…losing is like the worst feeling in the word to us…Definitely our coaching helps a lot and our dedication to the game, like showing up to practice every day, watching film, and having really great coaches helps. Torre Kildow, Union Local senior

Kildow will be repping green and white next season as a Ohio University Bobcat.

Reagan Vinskovich is Union Local’s all-time leader in points and rebounds.

You broke a 38-year-old school record. You guys have made school history and now you’ve made 1,000 career rebounds. Tell me what keeps you motivated. Ashley Kaiser, 7News sports reporter

Numbers definitely keep me motivated but just everyone that I’m around too pushes me so it’s a good environment…I’m definitely sad that high school basketball is almost over but I’m excited for the feature. Reagan Vinskovich, Union Local senior

Vinskovich will be furthering her academic and athletic career at West Liberty University.

For Emily Kellaway, she says passion is what drives her to work hard.

We really just play for each other. Our heart are in it. It’s so much an extrinsic motivation it’s more of intrinsic. It’s in ourselves. We find it in our hearts for one another and our families and fans. Emily Kellaway, Union Local senior

Their journey isn’t over. They’ll be fighting to get their team back to the top.

Up next for the Lady Jets is the OVAC semifinals on Monday.