MORRISTOWN, OHIO (WTRF) -Union Local moved to 13-0 on the season with their 53-19 win over Martins Ferry Thursday night at the Hangar.
Reagan Vinskovich led the way a game-high 27 points Torre Kildow added 12 for UL.
by: Scott Nolte
