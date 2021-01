BELMONT, OHIO (WTRF) – The Union Local Jets played host to St. Clairsville Red Devils on Saturday night.

It was a game that kept you on the edge of your seat, at halftime the teams were tied 36-36. In the second half Union Local took over, 45-38.

They did not stop there, with 4 minutes left Union Local had the lead 62-49. The Jets went on to win 73-58.