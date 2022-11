HEATH,OHIO (WTRF) – The Union Local volleyball team made the most of their first ever trip to the regional semifinal by defeating Thornville Sheridan 3-1.

The Lady Jets dropped the opening set 25-22 they then rattled off three straight wins 27-25, 25-23 and 25-20.

UL will face New Lexington in the regional championship Saturday at 2 p.m. at Heath High School.