MORRISTOWN, OHIO (WTRF) – Good times at Union Local as the Lady Jets volleyball team has flown to new heights reaching the regional tournament for the first time in school history.

UL advanced to the regional after pulling out a five set victory over River View in the district final last Saturday. Now 24-1 on the season they will face the 21-4 Thornville Sheridan Generals for a spot in the regional championship Thursday at Heath High School at approximately 7:30 p.m.