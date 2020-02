MORRISTOWN, OHIO- The Union Local Jets played host to Magnolia on Monday in the OVAC semifinal game. Qwailei Turner gets the dunk for the Blue Eagles, making score 5-4 Jets with the lead.

Later on, Levi Cecil gets the jumper basket. But the day would belong to the Jets who rally and win 47-43 in overtime. They advance to the Class 3-A OVAC championship.