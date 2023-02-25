ZANESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight year the Union Local Lady Jets are District champs following their impressive 48-21 win over Fort Frye.

The Jets led 27-17 and the half and allowed the cadets to only score four points in the second half. This was UL’s third win over the Lady Cadets this season.

Reagan Vinskovich led the way once again with 23 points, she now has 2,028 for her career.

The Lady Jets will face Wheelersburg, Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Logan High School in the regional semifinal.