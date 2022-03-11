Dayton, OH. (WTRF) – Union Local’s magical run that saw them appear in the first state semifinal in program history came to an end in that game Thursday after a 59-43 loss to Cincinnati’s Purcell Marian. The Jets only trailed by 3 at halftime and Senior Hannah Merritt talked about performing at the University of Dayton Arena, a far cry from Morristown, Ohio.

“I think it at first it was overwhelming. Like, everyone wanted to come out and see the court and stay out there and stay out for a few minutes before we went out to the locker room and change but I think once to calm most of our nerves but not all of them,” Senior Hannah Merritt said.

While Union Local did come up on the short side of the scoreboard, the team was grateful for the amount of support it was shown during this run.

“The support means everything to us, just having a big crowd always gets us hyped up. We’re not used to that in regular season games so this definitely helps us,” Junior Torre Kildow said.

Some very good news for Scooter Tolzda’s team is the two of its most impressive players Reagan Vinskovich and Torre Kildow will be back next year for their last seasons.