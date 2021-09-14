Union Local’s Carter Blake The Robinson Auto Group Athlete Of The Week

MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – Hard to believe but this week Ohio high school football teams will be reaching the half way mark of their season. Through the first four weeks the Union Local Jets are off to a 3-0 start and are sixth in the first playoff rankings for division four region 15.

One of the reasons for their early season success the play of junior quarterback Carter Blake. In their 41-18 win over Harrison Central, Blake was responsible for four touchdowns. He had three in the air and another on the ground finishing with 183 yards of total offense, earning him our Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week honor.

The Jets will look to stay unbeaten when they visit Shenandoah Friday.