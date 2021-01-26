Union Local’s MJ Palko Scores Inspirational Hoop

BELMONT, OHIO (WTRF) – On Saturday night Union Local JV basketball team had a match up with the Shadyside Tigers.

It was an exciting night for MJ Palko as he made his first basket in a game. MJ Palko said he will always remember this feeling.

“It felt great and i’m glad to be on the team and to have Coach Delman and the players there with me.” MJ Palko

Head Coach Zach Delman was very proud of MJ and said he is a pleasure to coach.

“Awe it was exciting, I was standing there on the end of the court during the JV game, as we’re getting ready to prepare for the varsity game to look out through the door way and see in and run up and down the court and getting the opportunity to score his first points were pretty exciting and we’re thankful to Shadyside for also helping him to make that happen.” Zach Delman

Palko said he usually would doubt his baskets but he is proud of his accomplishment.

“It went in and I was proud of myself. I’d say my favorite memory probably was walking back into the locker room after made the shot and them surrounding me, and cheering for me and giving me high five’s.” MJ Palko

MJ wants to thank Dakota Hess for helping him with his shots, his coaches and teammates.