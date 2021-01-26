High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Union Local’s MJ Palko Scores Inspirational Hoop

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT, OHIO (WTRF) – On Saturday night Union Local JV basketball team had a match up with the Shadyside Tigers.

It was an exciting night for MJ Palko as he made his first basket in a game. MJ Palko said he will always remember this feeling.

“It felt great and i’m glad to be on the team and to have Coach Delman and the players there with me.”

MJ Palko

Head Coach Zach Delman was very proud of MJ and said he is a pleasure to coach.

“Awe it was exciting, I was standing there on the end of the court during the JV game, as we’re getting ready to prepare for the varsity game to look out through the door way and see in and run up and down the court and getting the opportunity to score his first points were pretty exciting and we’re thankful to Shadyside for also helping him to make that happen.”

Zach Delman

Palko said he usually would doubt his baskets but he is proud of his accomplishment.

“It went in and I was proud of myself. I’d say my favorite memory probably was walking back into the locker room after made the shot and them surrounding me, and cheering for me and giving me high five’s.”

MJ Palko

MJ wants to thank Dakota Hess for helping him with his shots, his coaches and teammates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter