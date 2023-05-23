WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 38th OVAC Banquet of Champions was highlighted Tuesday night with the Bill Van Horne coach the year.

Union Local’s Kaye Sechrest was this years winner after leading the Lady Jets volleyball team to the state final four.

Union Local finished the year 26-2, OVAC Three – A and Buckeye Eight Champs. Ohio Sectional, District (first in school history) and Regional champs (first in school history).

55 total scholarships were also awarded totaling more than forty-one thousand dollars.

The Student Athlete Achievement Awards were won by Madonna (1A), Shadyside (2A), Linsly (3A), St.Clairsville (4A), Wheeling Park (5A).

Overall Champions were Conotton Valley (1A), Shadyside (2A), Linsly (3A), St.Clairsville (4A), Morgantown (5A).