Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Park was back at home and looking for its first victory after dropping its opener to Parkersburg.

The game was scoreless at the top of the fourth but University widened the lead after a triple by Spadafore. Makiyah Strothers had trouble making the play in right and three run came around for the Hawks.

Huebsch smacked a home run for the Hawks in the top of the 5th to make it a 6-0 ball game.

The Patriots did score in the bottom of the 7th by a solo home run from Makenna Kelley but it wouldn’t nearly be enough as Park fell by a score of 8-1.

Next up for Wheeling Park is a road game Monday against Weir High.