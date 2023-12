WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The University Hawks showed why they are the No.1 ranked wrestling team in class AAA in West Virginia Wednesday night at Wheeling Park.

The Hawks won nine of the 14 matches, four by pin on their way to a 45-19 victory over the Patriots.

Park ranked sixth in the state won four matches in a row from 138 – 157. Jack Lowe had the only pin of the night for the Patriots at 144 pounds.

The Patriots return to action Friday at the Barnesville Invitational.