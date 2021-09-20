University Stifles Wheeling Park on the Road

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – University had the ball to start in the second quarter. Chase Edwards goes DEEP to a wide open Jack Smith for a 75 yard touchdown pass. The Hawks lead 7-0.

The Hawks came to play on defense too. Damiann Cunningham is trapped in the hawk’s nest. He’s brought down by Daniel Henderson for no gain.

University with the ball again. Elijah Jackson catches Phillip’s 20 yard touchdown pass. The Hawks are soaring away, it’s 14-0.

Collin McBee takes the handoff from within the 5 for another University touchdown. The Hawks lead 20-0.

Phillips connects with Jackson again for a ten yard touchdown reception. University leads 26-0. The Hawks win 35-14.

