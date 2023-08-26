MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF)– University beat John Marshall 42-7 in their opening game of the year.
Next Friday, the 1-0 Hawks play at home against Parkersburg South.
The 0-1 Monarchs play at home next Friday against Union Local.
Posted:
Updated:
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF)– University beat John Marshall 42-7 in their opening game of the year.
Next Friday, the 1-0 Hawks play at home against Parkersburg South.
The 0-1 Monarchs play at home next Friday against Union Local.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now