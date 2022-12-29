WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)–The Wheeling Park Duals continued on Thursday morning.

Teams went head-to-head starting at 9 a.m.

The Wheeling Park Patriots were hoping to keep their title.

The Wheeling Park Duals are wrapping up. Wheeling Park and University are fighting for the title. 🤼

More details tonight in the 7 SportsZone.@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/rAVDvAcny9 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) December 29, 2022

In the championship dual, Wheeling Park quickly racked up ten points in the first two matches.

By the 120lb weight class, Noah White got the win over Colton Gillespie to get the Patriots three points.

Wheeling Park took four matches in a row adding to seventeen points.

Heading into 157lb class, the Patriots were up for the first time 20-14.

However, in the higher weight classes, University dominated the mat, collecting six straight wins and scoring thirty points.

University is your 2022 Wheeling Park Duals champions.

****Wheeling Park Duals results****