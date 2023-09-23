WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central dropped to 2-3 on the season with their 36-17 loss to USO Friday.
The Maroon Knights will return to action next Saturday when they host Maret School from Washington D.C.
by: Scott Nolte
