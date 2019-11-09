Valley Downs Paden City

PADEN CITY, W. VA. (WTRF)- The Paden City Wildcats hosted the Valley Lumberjacks on Friday night. It was Military appreciation night as the veterans were honored before the start of the game.

Valley started the half strong with a nice run up the middle by Gavin Streets for a 20 yard rushing touchdown, making it 6-0 in favor of the Lumberjacks. On the next drive, Gavin Streets again on the ground, found some space and made his way into the endzone, making it 12-0 Lumberjacks with one minute left in first.

Once again it’s Valley on the ground, this time its quarterback, Abe Satterfield for the rushing touchdown, making it 18-0 with 9:39 left in half.

Paden City tried to make a comeback with Clayton Thomas scoring a Wildcat, making it 18-6 Lumberjacks with 7:09 left in the first half.

That wouldn’t be enough, Lumberjacks would go on to win 37-19.