Veteran Central Team Excited To Start The Season

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – While the basketball season in Ohio is winding down , the season is just about to tip-off in West Virginia. Mel Stephens and his Wheeling Central Maroon Knights are ready to go.

It will be nearly a full year since the Knights won the region one championship and then saw the season come to an end the next day because of the Covid 19 Pandemic.

But with a veteran group ready to take the court Central has big expectations once again.

The Knights open the season Friday at Charleston Catholic.