Victory Awards Dinner Canceled

WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Sports Writers Association has announced that the 74th annual Victory Awards Dinner has been called off. The nation’s oldest statewide sports fete was scheduled for May 3 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston. “Because of the coronavirus situation and the uncertainty of meeting and food limitations, the event has been canceled,” Doug Huff, secretary-treasurer of the sponsoring WVSWA, announced. “Plans will be made to resume the event on May 2, 2021 at the same site.”

The event honors recipients of statewide awards for coaches and athletes as well as the two annual inductees into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. The 2020 inductees are retired Shepherd University football coach Monte Cater and former Marshall University and National Football League player Mike Barber. They will be formally inducted into the Hall next year along with the two 2021 inductees to be announced next year.