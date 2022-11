MORRISTOWN, OHIO (WTRF) – Reagan Vinskovich dropped in a game-high 31 points and Union Local raced past Linsly 69-28.

Vinskovich scored the first nine points of the game for a 9-0 Jets lead. She had 17 at the end of the first quarter and 22 at the half and pulled down 12 rebounds for a double-double.

Torre Kildow added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The win was career victory 501 for Scooter Tolzda.