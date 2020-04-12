Virtual basketball challenge takes off as sports fade away

With sports being on hold, many athletes are sitting at home thirsty for competition and one local trainer has decided to take action, creating competition virtually.

When all of this quarantine stuff started and my clients couldn’t come and workout with me at the gym, I was like, you know what—I’m going to put a video out just on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter just so people can continue working on their skills even though they can’t see me individually and it did okay. Jeremy Hays, Founder/CEO – Fadaway Fitness

Jeremy decided to name his videos, ‘Beat the Trainer.’

And from there, different basketball organizations from across the globe started reaching out to him and sharing his daily challenges.

There are so many people out there who like basketball, so to be able to see those people who are like me and really connect with other people like I am doing here with Kamy and Katie that are from different states, it’s great to be able to connect with everyone. Alexis Bordas, Class of 2025 – West Virginia

It’s [a] really fun way to be competitive and compete against everyone with these challenges. It’s a really fun way to get your handles in for the day and work on those so, yeah. Kamy Peppler, Class of 2020 – Wisconsin

The videos are popular with participants as young as 3-years-old.

But with college coaches now following Jeremy’s feed, it’s the high school challengers who are reaping the benefits!

Because you can’t go watch them play live, you can’t go to their games and practices and reach out to them as much but I know at least 25 coaches have reached out to me and said to keep it up because they can’t go and see these kids. Jeremy Hays, Founder/CEO – Fadaway Fitness

This really helps and it challenges me even more into doing some drills that I haven’t even thought about doing some drills I haven’t even thought about doing so it gives it a little bit of a different side for people to see. Katie Ambrose, Class of 2022 – Florida

Latest Posts: