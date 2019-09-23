‘Volley for a Cure’ benefits Bellaire High alum

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Lady Reds and Lady Riders step onto the volleyball court Monday evening for a friendly rivalry match.

However, Bellaire and Martins Ferry High Schools will come together off the court for the their annual ‘Volley for a Cure’ fundraiser.

The event will benefit Bellaire High School alumnus, Jeremy Chirpas, who is diagnosed with leukemia.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and Chinese auction among other fundraisers, according to school officials.

The JV match kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at the House of Champions, immediately followed by the Varsity match.