High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

‘Volley for a Cure’ benefits Bellaire High alum

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Lady Reds and Lady Riders step onto the volleyball court Monday evening for a friendly rivalry match.

However, Bellaire and Martins Ferry High Schools will come together off the court for the their annual ‘Volley for a Cure’ fundraiser.

The event will benefit Bellaire High School alumnus, Jeremy Chirpas, who is diagnosed with leukemia.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and Chinese auction among other fundraisers, according to school officials.

The JV match kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at the House of Champions, immediately followed by the Varsity match.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter