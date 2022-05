MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – Morgantown claimed the West Virginia AAA region one section one championship Friday with a 13-12 win over Wheeling Park in eight innings.

A walk-off walk in the bottom of the eighth was the difference.

The Patriots rallied from a 12-4 deficit in the seventh with eight runs to help send the game to extra innings.

Park finishes the season at 12-10.