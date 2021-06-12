Walker Dominates As Park Boys Earn State Runner-up

CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s Torrence Walker closed his high school career with an impressive performance at the West Virginia AAA state meet in Charleston.

Walker won the 400m race on Friday then Saturday he added the 100 and 200 to his championship list. In the 100m preliminaries he set a new state record in a time of 10.5 seconds. In the finals he ran 10.59 his Park teammate Jaree Hawkins was second. Walker won the 200 in a time of 21.43 and was once again followed by Hawkins. With his three victories Walker earned high point honors.

On the girls side Marlee Porter won the 200m race in a time of 25.54 and she was a part of the Patriots 4×400 winning team.