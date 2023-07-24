OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Wheeling residents, fans and family members of Chuck Howley are asking city council to honor the local legend.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Aug. 5, Howley will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

7News spoke with Howley’s cousin who says pride should extend to all of Wheeling and be an inspiration to Ohio Valley.

A Wheeling native and Warwood High School and West Virginia University graduate, Chuck Howley has a long list of athletic accomplishments that many people in his hometown are proud of.

That’s why they are asking Wheeling City Council Members to name the ballfield at Garden Park in Warwood after the legendary player.

“He’s going to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which makes him only the fourth West Virginian to be so honored. And so, we think it’s a big deal and we’d like people to know about it and that we’re proud of him and that we’re proud of Warwood and that someone from a small town can do something that remarkable.” Sean Duffy | Warwood Resident

The moment Chuck Howley found out he was headed to the @ProFootballHOF! #PFHOF23 | #HailWV pic.twitter.com/0M3j0nF6uR — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) February 10, 2023

During his college years, Howley played and lettered in five sports at WVU.

In his professional career, he was a five-time All-Pro linebacker, spending 13 out of his 15 seasons in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys.

He’s also the only player from a losing Super Bowl team ever to be named the MVP.

Howley was also a big part of the Super Bowl VI winning Cowboys team.

“I’ve always known him as Bunny. Our whole family has. Because when he played football at Corpus Christi, his dad made the comment that he was as fast as a bunny rabbit. And that bunny just kind of stuck with it and with our family. And so, we just started calling him Bunny. And I don’t think I’ve ever called him Chuck.” Sally Beatty | Chuck’s Cousin & Life-Long Warwood Resident

Sally grew up with the Howley family and says it was a wonderful, loving experience.

She feels her cousin’s accomplishments should be honored by his hometown.

“When I think of Bunny, I think of what a role model he can be for young people. When they go to Warwood Garden Park and they see Chuck Howley Field, they’re going to Google Chuck Howley. And they’re going to find out who he is and how he achieved success. And if he can do it, maybe I can to from a small town.” Sally Beatty | Chuck’s Cousin & Life-Long Warwood Resident

Sally says she doesn’t want to rename Garden Park, just the field.

“But Chuck Howley Field at Garden Park can really inspire a lot of young people.” Sally Beatty | Chuck’s Cousin & Life-Long Warwood Resident

A majority vote by Wheeling City Council is needed before Warwood can rename the field.

Their next meeting is Tuesday, August 1 at 5:30 at Oglebay Park’s Mansion Dining Room at Wilson Lodge.

Supporters of naming the field at Garden Park have a GoFundMe in place to help raise money for a “Welcome to Warwood – Home of Chuck Howley” sign.

You can find more information about Chuck Howley, his life and career at the Ohio County Public Library’s website.