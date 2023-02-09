WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Finally after a long wait Warwood High School graduate Chuck Howley has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The announcement came Thursday night during the NFL honors award show. A five-time first-team All-Pro and Super Bowl V MVP, Howley is still the only Super Bowl MVP from the losing team. Howley and the Cowboys won the Super Bowl the following year.

Howley played 15 seasons in the National Football League for the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys.

Howley will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 5, in Canton, Ohio.