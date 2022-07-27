WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Warwood’s Chuck Howley is one step closer to a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

The former Mountaineer is one of 12 finalists named by the Hall’s Seniors Committee. Howley, played 15 seasons in the National Football League for the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys. He played in Super Bowls V and VI, and was named MVP of Super Bowl V in a loss to the Baltimore Colts.

Howley is still the only player to be named MVP on a losing team.

The Seniors Committee will meet Aug.16 and vote to send three Seniors to the full Selection Committee.