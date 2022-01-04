Washington Admirals website redirects to Washington Football Team

LANDOVER, MD – NOVEMBER 17: Steven Sims #15 of the Washington Redskins huddles with teammates prior to the game against the New York Jets at FedExField on November 17, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team (WFT), in the NFL, announced that on 2-22-22 they will rebrand to a new team name.

There has been speculation on when and what the team name will be for the Washington Football Team.

The WFT said that they will not be the Wolves or RedWolves because of trademark issues.

The wait is almost over



Mark your calendars: 2.2.22 pic.twitter.com/6Ofhfya5sA — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 4, 2022

After some research, a potential name for the WFT is the Admirals. A link to the Washington Admirals redirects to the WFT website. You can try it here

The WFT was once called the ‘Redskins’ but changed to the WFT in July of 2020.