The Washington Commanders, an NFL team, wants a fan to change their Twitter name, that name? ‘Washington Redskins’

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Twitter name ‘Washington Redskins’ posted a Direct Message (DM) that they received from the Washington Commanders saying the NFL team wanted them to change their Twitter name “so it doesn’t appear solely as ‘Washington Redskins’ “

In the DM, the Commanders are asking the fan to add ‘unofficial’ or ‘fan’ in order to avoid fans thinking the account is an official account of The Commanders.

The Commanders also said in a DM that they love the fan’s enthusiasm for the team’s history and all the throwback highlights they post on Twitter.

7News reached out to The Commanders and the fan for a statement and has yet to hear back at this time.

The Washington NFL team decided to change their team name on July 13, 2020 and on February 2, 2022, the Commanders was announced as the new franchise’s name.

On Twitter, The Commanders have a gold check mark that says it’s an affiliate of the NFL, with the ‘Washington Redskins’ has a blue check mark.