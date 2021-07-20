Washington County highly anticipates Pony League World Series

Washington, Pa. (WTRF) – The tournament did not take place in 2020 and is a local staple in the area which draws hundreds of helping hands to make the Series happen.

“Without the volunteers, we couldn’t do this. The money is crucial. The volunteering help is very, very, important and the two together make it possible for us to host the Dick’s Sporting Goods Pony League World Series,” Former Pony Baseball President Bob Gregg said.

This year’s edition has a little bit of a different structure.

“Generally, the Pony League World Series is a ten team event with four teams internationally. This year, there will only be one international team and will be from Puerto Rico. So, we’re going to move the World Series from a ten team tournament to an 8 team tournament and we’re going to add one additional team from the host area tournament which is about a 100 mile radius from Washington County, Pennsylvania,” Pony Baseball President Abe Key said.

Key knows that community makes the World Series experience as enjoyable as possible. The Pony League and Washington, Pennsylvania go together like bread and butter.

“Pony and Washington, Pennsylvania are synonymous. (The) Pony League was founded here in 1951 with 6 original teams of 13 and 14 year old boys. Today, we have more than 30,000 teams, over 500,000 annual participants from throughout the United States and more than 50 other foreign countries and this it where is started – Washington, Pennsylvania. So, there’s a pride in the community, there’s a pride in making sure that we put on our best face and that we host the world here in Washington, Pennsylvania,” Key said.