WASHINGTON, Pa. – The Washington Wild Things defeated the Sussex County Miners in the first game of their weekend by a score of 12-5. Wagner Lagrange’s three-hit and four-RBI night was the difference in Friday’s match up.

Hayden Shenefield looked terrific tonight pitching six complete innings while striking out six along the way and only allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks.

Anthony Brocato led off the game with a blast over the opposite-field fence. Scotty Dubrule followed it up with a walk to get on base and then Wagner Lagrange sent him around the bases with a two-run home run. The Wild Things led the Miners 3-1 after the first frame.

The offense wasn’t done as they ran back the same script in the third inning with Scotty Dubrule singling to lead things off and Wagner Lagrange sending Dubrule once again all the way home on a two-run shot. The offense wasn’t done producing yet as Tristan Peterson reached base on a Sussex County error and then scored on an RBI triple by Tommy Caufield. Then JC Santini stepped up to the plate and blasted a two-run homer to bring Caulfield around. The bats stayed hot as Abraham Sequera singled and then once again another home run off the bat of Anthony Brocato brought Sequera across the plate. The Wild Things led 10-2 going into the fourth.

When it rains, it pours, and the offense continued to pour into their lead in the bottom of the sixth. Wagner Lagrange found his third hit of the night for a single to get on base and this time LaGrange would be brought around the bases by yet again another long ball as Melvin Novoa hit a two-run homer to extend the Wild Things lead 12-2.

The Miners tried to make a comeback in the seventh scoring three runs on three hits off Ray Pacella out of the Wild Things bullpen. Although Pacella struggled, newcomer Jan Figueroa and veteran Steven Knapp stepped in to pitch three scoreless innings while striking out three along the way. Figueroa worked two scoreless in his pro debut.

The Wild Things will look to carry their dominant performance into tomorrow night against the Sussex County Miners for the middle game of their three-game weekend series. Saturday night’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.