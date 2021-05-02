WATCH: Medina Spirit wins the Kentucky Derby; Baby Dog picks some winners

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP-WTRF) — In case you missed it, Bob Baffert has become the winningest trainer in the 147-year history of the Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit.

Baffert claimed his seventh victory Saturday in the Run For The Roses as Medina Spirit fought off three challengers in the stretch to win by a half-length.

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit acknowledges spectators after winning the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Jockey John Velazquez earned his fourth Derby victory aboard the dark brown colt that was purchased as a yearling for $1,000 and cost current owner Amr Zedan $35,000. Going off at 12-1, Media Spirit paid $26.20, $12 and $7.60 after running the 1 1/4-mile race in 2:01.02.

Mandaloun finished second and returned $23.00 and 13.40. Hot Rod Charlie was another half-length back in third and paid $5.20 to show. Essential Quality finished fourth after going off as the 5-2 favorite.

WTRF Editor’s Note:

Baby Dog picked two of the three winning horses, Hot Rod Charlie and Essential Quality, so apparently Governor Justice’s English Bulldog knows her stuff!

W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice and Baby Dog

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter