WATCH: Medina Spirit wins the Kentucky Derby; Baby Dog picks some winners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP-WTRF) — In case you missed it, Bob Baffert has become the winningest trainer in the 147-year history of the Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit.

Baffert claimed his seventh victory Saturday in the Run For The Roses as Medina Spirit fought off three challengers in the stretch to win by a half-length.

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit acknowledges spectators after winning the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Jockey John Velazquez earned his fourth Derby victory aboard the dark brown colt that was purchased as a yearling for $1,000 and cost current owner Amr Zedan $35,000. Going off at 12-1, Media Spirit paid $26.20, $12 and $7.60 after running the 1 1/4-mile race in 2:01.02.

Mandaloun finished second and returned $23.00 and 13.40. Hot Rod Charlie was another half-length back in third and paid $5.20 to show. Essential Quality finished fourth after going off as the 5-2 favorite.

WTRF Editor’s Note:

Baby Dog picked two of the three winning horses, Hot Rod Charlie and Essential Quality, so apparently Governor Justice’s English Bulldog knows her stuff!