TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Where there’s food, football, and fun – that’s where you can find the teams of the Ohio Valley getting hyped up for the start of the season for the WTRF High School Football Kickoff Show at Quaker Steak and Lube.

Football players, cheerleaders, band members and their friends and families from across the Ohio Valley all came together for a night where competition gets pushed to the side before the Friday Night Lights shine bright.

”Football in the Ohio Valley and in the OVAC is a really special thing and it’s something that we all share together. You know, we are opponents, but at the same time, we’re all in this thing together for the kids.” BJ Depew – Linsly Football Head Coach

”It’s great to see all the cheerleaders, the football team and the band all as one cohesive unit instead of just separated by sections.” Marra Tharp – Lead Bass Drum, John Marshall Band

This event was about that first glimpse into what the season holds for these students.

”I’m most excited for my first opportunity to get out on the field on a Friday night and get to show what I can do on the football field, along with some other teammates and show what they can do.” Hunter Means – Junior Right Guard/Defensive Tackle, Wheeling Park

”Tonight is all about showing off our band, basically. Like what we can do, all the effort that we have put into this band and sharing our music with everyone.” Megan Gary – Field Commander, John Marshall Band

However, the competition can only stay off the field for so long.

The highly anticipated wing eating contest gets everyone hyped up and ready to see those first wins of the season.

Although the Ohio Valley football camaraderie runs deep, when player Hunter Means was asked if this will stick on the field, his answer was, “Most definitely not.”