Week 6 High School Football Preview

WHEELING, W.Va.(WTRF) – It’s week six of the high school football season with several big matchups highlighting the schedule.

Wheeling Central will be loading up the truck and moving to Beverly. Beverly, Ohio that is for a meeting with the 5-0 Fort Frye Cadets. Fort Frye has scored at least 34 points in every game this season, they have outscored their opponents 230-77 with a pair of shutouts. Including last weeks 41-0 win over Monroe Central. Wheeling Central has won two straight since falling to Linsly and is coming off of a dominant 48-7 win over Western Reserve. The Knights are now 4-1.

At Fleming Field in Shadyside, the 3-2 Tigers host the 3-2 River Pilots. Since dropping their first two, Mike Flannery’s team has won three in a row including last weeks 42-22 win over Barnesville. The Tigers meanwhile handed Shenandoah their first loss of the season 27-0 rebounding from their last-minute loss to Central. The Tigers have won two in a row in the series and six of the last seven. The Pilots only win during that span came in 2016.

At Red Devil Stadium, St.Clairsville and Harrison Central will battle for the Old Coal Bucket. The Red Devils lost for the first time this season last week on a last-second field goal to Indian Creek, to slip to 4-1. The Huskies have struggled to a 1-4 start and are coming off of a 50-7 loss to Martins Ferry. The Red Devils have won 10 straight in the series and are 14-2 in the last 16.

