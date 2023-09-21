WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s week six of the high school football season in the Ohio Valley. The week is filled match ups of several big schools and some rivalry games too.
Catch all the highlights at 11:10 p.m. on the Friday Night SportsZone.
by: Scott Nolte
Posted:
Updated:
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s week six of the high school football season in the Ohio Valley. The week is filled match ups of several big schools and some rivalry games too.
Catch all the highlights at 11:10 p.m. on the Friday Night SportsZone.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now