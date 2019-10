Week 7 Friday SportsZone Football Roundup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Iowa State's smothering defense from a year ago is still hauntingly fresh in the memories of West Virginia players. So, too, is Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy bouncing through the Mountaineers with relative ease.

That defense is still stout a year later and Purdy just seems to be getting better as Iowa State (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) travels to play the Mountaineers (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday.