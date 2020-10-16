Week 8 Preview

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s week eight of the high school football season, which means it’s also week two of the playoffs in Ohio.
In regular season action in West Virginia some of the top matchups include, Wheeling Park visiting University, John Marshall traveling to Brooke and Weir hosting Oak Glen.
In Ohio postseason play, Big Red hosts Dover for the second time this season they won the first meeting 28-7 in week two of the regular season. Also Friday night, Shadyside hosts Frontier while Waterford visits River.
