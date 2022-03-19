Weirton, W. Va. (WTRF) – It was a pitcher’s duel in the early innings. Weir only managed one hit up until the 5th inning.

However, in the fourth inning the Red Riders managed to have the bases loaded with just one out. John Marshall’s Wright struck out Kelley and then Wilharm to get his team out of a jam.

The Riders just 2nd hit of the game was an RBI double from Scopel which made it 1-0. Weir held on 2-0.

Next up for John Marshall is Parkersburg on Monday and next for Weir is against Magnolia on Monday.