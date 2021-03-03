Weir Defeats Wheeling Central In Mutual Opener

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Finally after a three month delay high school winter sports in West Virginia returned Wednesday.

The season opener for both schools, Weir defeated Wheeling Central 52-47. The game marked the debut of new Central head coach Roberta Olejasz.

Weir led 32-14 at the half but Central outscored the Lady Red Riders 16-5 in the third quarter to cut the lead to five. Central would get as close as three points in the fourth quarter but never did take the lead.

Marisa Horan led Central and all scorers with 17 points. Bella Aperfine led Weir with 14.