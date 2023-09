WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)– Weir alumni from all over the country were back in town for Friday’s clash against Indian Creek. You could say they picked a good game to travel for, as the Red Riders cruised to a 41-8 win.

Next Friday, Weir (3-0) stays home for a matchup against Frankfort.

Indian Creek (1-3) will go home to play Utica next Friday.