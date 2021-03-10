Weir High bowler signs to continue bowling career in college

Weirton, WV (WTRF)-It’s about that time of year again when high school athletes make the decision to sign on at the college level, and one avid bowler has done just that.

7 News Reporter Aliah Keller introduces us to a Weir High bowler who’s just months away from doing what he loves at Muskingum university.

Casey Krofcheck is an advid bowler at his school, and that’s led him to also make history. He says he’s the first bowler in the school’s history to ever sign for bowling. He’s received a scholarship, and now he’ll go after his dreams in college…

But that took many years and hard work for this dream of his to come true.

“I’ll show that I’ll go in the history books since I’m the first ever bowler in my school to sign. It’s a really big deal, personally, for me” Casey Krofcheck, Weir High Bowler

And as far back as Casey Krofcheck can remember, he’s always been a bowler at heart, even taking him back to this bowling alley several years ago: The moment he gave bowling a go for the first time. Casey was just five.

“He has come so far. He’s been bowling since he was little.” Denise Krofcheck, Casey’s mother

And a decade later, he really got into the sport.

“After that, when I start getting into it, it was a pretty easy pick up.” Casey Krofcheck, Weir High Bowler

Soon enough, it was almost like second nature to him.

He’s come close to shooting a perfect game a couple times. Once he’s even bowled a 700 series and he’s getting close to shooting an 800. He’s also finished top Bowler for the Weir High bowling team in the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference.

And his coach and mother have stood by him… only to watch him get even better.

“Oh, very proud. He has worked so hard. He loves bowling.” Denise Krofcheck, Casey’s mother

“It’s so great because they worked at it so many years ever since they were little kids. Bowling has taught him a lot of discipline and responsibility, and I’m very proud of him to be able to continue that on into college, as well.” David Thompson, Casey’s coach

Muskingum university has signed Casey on December 20 of 2020, and he’s had a lot of successes in the meantime and so has his team, so much so that the Weir High Bowling team is moving on to Nationals.

Casey’s mom and coach wish him the best of luck as he goes on to Muskingum university. He’ll be studying to be a veterinarian and has hopes to someday be a professional bowler.



