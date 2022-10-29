WELLSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Weir picked up a much needed win to help their playoff chances defeating Brooke 14-7 Friday night.
The Red Riders finish the regular season at 7-3. Brooke falls to 4-5 and will visit Preston County next week.
by: Scott Nolte
