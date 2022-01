MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – Weir High was able to hold off John Marshall Tuesday night at the Moundsville Field House for a 40-36 win over the Monarchs.

G Cross was the only Weir player to reach double-figures with 10.

The Monarchs had three. Roman Gray and Grant Neiswonger each had 11 and Brennan Sobutka had 10.