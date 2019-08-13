Weir Red Riders 2019 Football Season Preview

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Weir High Red Riders finished one game short of a spot in the ‘Super Six Tournament’ last season.

However, with one of the most dynamic players in the OVAC, Head Coach Tony Fiberto is ready to make another deep run this season.

Wide Receiver Sebastian Spencer returns for his senior season after scoring 24 touchdowns last season.

Spencer was also dominant on the track after a record-setting performance in the 100 meter dash.

“What he gives us is the ability to line him up lots of different places and everybody is going to have to know where he is going to be to defend him,” said Fiberto.

Coach Fiberto also sees the return of four starters on his offensive line with Junior Anthony DeMattis taking over at Quarterback.

Drew Curtis and Logan Walters will tag team tailback duties and leading Wide Receiver Elijah Gillette returns after having last season cut short due to injury.

However, with all that talent, Coach Filberto remains confident on the defensive side of the ball.

“We just think that our athletes are in our linemen right now and most high schools aren’t blessed to have linemen that are athletes and these kids all run well, they’ll be pass rushers, they’ll make things happen upfront,” said Coach Filberto.

With a very challenging 2019 schedule, Coach Filberto is leading on all that talent to make it to the Super Six.

“We have seven teams on the schedule who were in the playoffs last year,” said Coach Filberto. “East Liverpool will be an outstanding football team. John Marshall AAA is back. Oak Glen is much better than they’ve been in the past and we have Plum out of Pittsburgh, a big quad A team that will have massive numbers so we have a challenging schedule.”

The challenge begins on the August 30 at Oak Glen.