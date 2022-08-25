NEW CUMBERLAND,W.Va. (WTRF) – Weir and Oak Glen opened their seasons Thursday in the Battle for Hancock County at the Bears Den.

Following a scoreless first quarter, the Red Riders got on the scoreboard thanks to a 37-yard touchdown run from Devan Colson for a 7-0 lead.

Late in the first half the Red Riders would score after back to back fumbles from the Golden Bears. First Cameron Jones picked up a loose ball and ran 22-yards for a score and a 13-0 lead.

On Oak Glen’s next possession they fumbled on the first play. Weir would turn that into points on a screen pass from Malachai Stromile to Corey Lyons for a 19-0 lead at the half.

Weir would go on to a 32-13 win, their first win in the series since 2018.