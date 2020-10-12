High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
Weir soccer team honors fallen teammate

WEIRTON, W.VA. (WTRF)- For this week’s Bordas and Bordas, ” Beyond the Field,” we head to Weirton, where the Weir high girls soccer team honors their fallen teammate, who recently passed away after tragically being shot to death. 

When the Lady Red Riders took the field on Monday, they decided this wasn’t just a game against the Crusaders, it was a game that would honor their fallen teammate number, 3, Madison Flo Crowe. And for the first three minutes of the game, the team took 10 players to the field, leaving a spot for Flo to play alongside them.  

“It was easy to see what Flo wanted. And she wanted to be apart of the Weir High soccer family and she wanted to go on from here, she wanted to go on and try to play college and do something in her career and it is a sad sad thing what happened,” said Weir girls soccer coach, Jeremy Angelo. 

With Flo’s banner hanging in the distance, the Weir soccer team played their hearts out, scoring each goal in remembrance of their teammate.  

“We always wear prewrap on our arms with Flo and hearts and then on our hands, we usually wear number three, and her name,” said Isabella Aperfine, Flo’s teammate.  

The Lady Riders left with the 4-0 win and they credit Flo for being their biggest motivator during this difficult time. 

“We’re playing to the best of our ability and we’re playing how she would have wanted us to play. We’re trying our hardest to play just like her, always working, always trying our best, and being as competitive as she was,” said Kayla Baseli, Flo’s teammate.  

Flo may not be with the team physically, but the Lady Riders believe that her presence is watching over them. 

For Bordas and Bordas beyond the field, I’m Caroline Peters.  

